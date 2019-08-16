|
|
Gary "Walnuts" Swaggerty 1965 - 2019
Springfield , IL—Gary "Walnuts" Swaggerty, 54, of Springfield, passed away at 4:15 a.m. on Thursday, August 15, 2019 at Memorial Medical Center.
Gary was born on August 7, 1965 in Springfield, the son of Gary Swaggerty, Sr. and Linda Crawford Swaggerty. He married Laura Norris on September 24, 2000 in Las Vegas, NV.
Gary was a 1983 graduate of Lanphier High School. He served his country in the United States Army. Gary was an IT Developer for Horace Mann for 12 years. He enjoyed playing the drums and was the original drummer for the band NIL8. He also liked golfing at Bunn Park with his dad and woodworking in his shop. Gary treasured time with family, including family dinners and game nights.
He was preceded in death by his mother and his stepbrother, Jason Swift.
He is survived by his wife, Laura Swaggerty of Springfield; one son, Gary Swaggerty III (wife, Holly) of Michigan; two daughters, Lauren Swaggerty and Morgan Jackson, both of Springfield; his father, Gary (wife, Mary) Swaggerty, Sr. of Springfield; three grandchildren, Connor, Gianna, and Amelia; one brother, Kenny (wife, Donna) Swaggerty of Springfield; and three step-siblings, Megan Stairwalt of Utah, Zachary Stairwalt of California, and Joshua Stairwalt of Nevada; several nieces, nephews, and cousins; and his beloved Basset Hound, Buster.
Celebration of Life: Family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. on Monday, August 19, 2019 at Butler Funeral Home-Springfield, 900 S. 6th St., Springfield. At Gary's request, please wear shorts. Burial will follow at Roselawn Memorial Park.
Memorial contributions may be made to the , 675 East Linton, Springfield, IL 62703.
Please visit butlerfuneralhomes.com to offer your condolences.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Aug. 17 to Aug. 18, 2019