|
|
Gavin L. O'Reilly 1960 - 2019
Springfield , IL—Gavin L. O'Reilly, 58, of Springfield, died at 10:37 p.m. on Sunday, September 22, 2019 at his residence.
Gavin was born on December 19, 1960 in Cape Town, South Africa, the son of Gerald and Patricia MacNally O'Reilly. He married Deborah Jane Fox on December 5, 1987 in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Gavin earned a bachelor's degree in Electrical Engineering and an MBA. He was the President of Perten Instruments and previously co-owned Lab World in South Africa. He enjoyed scuba diving, running, golfing, hiking, photography and traveling.
He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Bridget Penkler.
He is survived by his wife, Deborah O'Reilly of Springfield; four children, Ashleigh (Claude Jacobs) O'Reilly of Springfield, Matthew O'Reilly of New York, NY, Kerryn O'Reilly of Springfield, and James O'Reilly of Springfield; three siblings, Noreen (Paul) Beets and Sean O'Reilly of South Africa, and Brendan (Lauren) O'Reilly of Springfield; two aunts; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Cremation will be provided by Butler Cremation Tribute Center prior to the ceremony.
Memorial Ceremony: 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 29, 2019 at Butler Funeral Home-Springfield, 900 S. 6th St., Springfield with Celebrant Judy Woerner officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Levine Cancer Institute, Rare and Complex Cancer Fund, c/o Atrium Health Foundation, 208 East Blvd, Charlotte, NC 28203.
Please visit butlerfuneralhomes.com to offer your condolences.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Sept. 25 to Sept. 26, 2019