Gaylen F. Lael 1932 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Gaylen F. Lael, 88, of Springfield, died at 2:30 am, Monday, November 2, 2020 at Memorial Medical Center. He was born March 31, 1932 in Philadelphia, IL to Ross and Ruth (Shelley) Lael. He married Esther Taylor October 20, 1951.
He is survived by his wife, Esther; one daughter, Brenda (Arthur) Esslinger of Springfield; one son, Steven (Anita) Lael of Springfield, MO; three grandchildren, Rachelle "Shelly" Bahlow, Andrea (Nick) Peters and Stephanie (Tony) Lewis; five great grandchildren, Cole, Callie, Cash, Mila and Jack; one brother, Wayne (Ann) Lael of Springfield and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, Bob, Eugene and Bill Lael and grandson-in-law, Brian Bahlow.
Gaylen served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He then served in the Illinois National Guard and Air National Guard for many years. He also worked for the United State Postal Service for a few years.
He was a member of Asbury United Methodist Church.
Gaylen enjoyed fishing and backyard bird watching and was a member of the VFW.
Graveside service: 10:00 am, Thursday, November 5, 2020 at Camp Butler National Cemetery with Reverend Bill Burton officiating and military honors will be conducted.
Memorial contributions may be made Asbury United Methodist Church.
CDC Protocol shall be followed.
