Gene A. Brodland
Gene A. Brodland 1935 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Gene A. Brodland, 85, of Springfield, died at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, September 7, 2020, at Memorial Medical Center.
Visitation: Family will receive friends from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 12, 2020, at Butler Funeral Home-Springfield, 900 S. Sixth St., Springfield, IL. Illinois COVID-19 guidance will be followed, requiring face coverings and limiting attendance to 50 guests at one time.
Burial will take place at Land's Lutheran Church Cemetery in Canton, SD at a later date.
Please visit butlerfuneralhomes.com to offer your condolences and view full obituary.



Published in The State Journal-Register from Sep. 10 to Sep. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Butler Funeral Homes & Cremation Tribute Center
900 S. 6th St.
Springfield, IL 62703
(217) 544-4646
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
September 10, 2020
Rest in Peace my dear counselor and friend. You will be forever missed!
Carolyn Schwartz
Friend
