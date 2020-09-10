Gene A. Brodland 1935 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Gene A. Brodland, 85, of Springfield, died at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, September 7, 2020, at Memorial Medical Center.
Visitation: Family will receive friends from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 12, 2020, at Butler Funeral Home-Springfield, 900 S. Sixth St., Springfield, IL. Illinois COVID-19 guidance will be followed, requiring face coverings and limiting attendance to 50 guests at one time.
Burial will take place at Land's Lutheran Church Cemetery in Canton, SD at a later date.
