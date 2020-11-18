Gene A. Puschel 1923 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Gene A. Puschel, 97, of Springfield died at 1:40 am, Sunday, November 15, 2020 at his home. He was born on April 5, 1923 in Grasshopper, IL to William C. and Golda (Kimmel) Puschel. He married Margaret Riley on June 11, 1949.
He is survived by his wife of 71 years, Margaret; daughter, Peggy Elizabeth (Tom) Luthy of Naperville, IL; two sons, Gene W. Puschel of Springfield and William (Rachel) Puschel of Chesterfield, MO; nine grandchildren and two great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Joyce A. Puschel Reitman and a brother, William Puschel in 1984.
Gene was a United States Army Veteran.
He retired in 1987 as the Bakery Plant Manager at Pillsbury Mills after 46 years of service.
He was a member of the Springfield Golden K Kiwanis Club and the Wild Wednesday Golf Club. He attended Christ the King Church with his wife.
Private funeral services were held and burial was at Camp Butler National Cemetery where military rites were conducted.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
or the Wounded Warriors
Project.
