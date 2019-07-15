|
Genevieve Knoedler 1927 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Genevieve Knoedler, 92 of Springfield, died Monday, July 15, 2019 at Lewis Memorial Christian Village. She was born July 1, 1927 in Springfield to Joseph and Mary Boever Dold. She married Robert Knoedler on September 13, 1952 and he preceded her in death on November 23, 2013.
Survivors include three sons, Robert (Tina) Knoedler of Maggie Valley, NC, Don (Debbie) Knoedler and James (Karen) Knoedler both of Springfield; one daughter in law, Theresa Knoedler of Springfield; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; one son, John Knoedler; and two brothers, Charles and Joseph Dold.
Genevieve was a member of St. Agnes Catholic Church. She retired from Horace Mann Insurance Company where she worked as an Executive Secretary. She was a volunteer with St. John's Samaritans and Meals On Wheels.
Visitation: 9 - 10 am, Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at St. Agnes Catholic Church.
Funeral Mass: 10 am, Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at St. Agnes Catholic Church with Reverend Daniel J. Bergbower officiating. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the .
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from July 16 to July 17, 2019