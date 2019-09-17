|
|
George Allen Taft 1948 - 2019
Mechanicsburg, IL—George Allen Taft "Oop", 71, of Mechanicsburg, died on Monday, September 16, 2019 at Heritage Health in Springfield.
Oop was born on July 22, 1948, in Springfield, the son of Joseph and Marguerite (Bloxam) Taft.
He was a member of the Mechanicsburg Fire Department, loved collecting hats and going to auctions.
He was preceded in death by his parents; grandparents; and one, nephew Byron Sagle.
He is survived by his siblings, Wm. Howard Taft, Mary M. Sagle, Joe (Janie) Taft, B. Marie (Ray) Strawkas and Kenneth Wayne (Janice Marie) Billbe; and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be from 5-7:00 p.m. on Friday, September 20, 2019 at Fullenwider-Park Funeral Home in Mechanicsburg. Funeral Services will be at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at the funeral home with Reverend Bob Twist officiating. Burial will follow at Rochester Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to the Mechanicsburg Fire Department.
Fullenwider-Park Funeral Home, 200 S. Church Street, Mechanicsburg, IL. 62545 is in charge of arrangements.
Visit our online obituary at www.parkfuneralhomesinc.com
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Sept. 18 to Sept. 19, 2019