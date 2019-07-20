George Bradford Rose 1940 - 2019

Springfield, IL—George Bradford Rose, 79, of Springfield, went home to be with his Lord and Savior, Messiah Jesus, at 10:42 a.m. on Friday, July 19, 2019, at Memorial Medical Center.

He was born on February 25, 1940, in Indianapolis, IN, the son of George and Ernestine Bradford Rose. He married Helen Claire Nemetz on September 4, 1971 in St. Louis, MO. He often expressed amazement that as a 31-year-old, he made such a wise decision; one that he was thankful for to the end of his life. Helen was the love of his life, his best friend with whom he enjoyed deep conversations from the beginning to the end of their 48 years together.

George attended Indianapolis public schools, and graduated from Shortridge High School and Wabash College in Crawfordsville, Indiana. He studied ecology and earned a master's degree from the University of Rhode Island in Kingston, RI and a PhD from the University of Georgia in Athens, GA.

He worked as a wildlife biologist at the Illinois Natural History Survey, Urbana and 30 years as an Ecologist at the Illinois Department of Transportation.

George was an active environmentalist. He, along with others, organized the local Sangamon Valley Group of Sierra Club where he subsequently served in leadership. More recently, he served as Vice President for the Executive Board for Friends of Sangamon Valley. He was on the burn crew and led ecological restoration efforts at Washington Park. He enjoyed backpacking, especially with his daughter, Elizabeth, at Isle Royale National Park in upper Michigan, canoeing and running which he continued until the age of 70. He also loved traveling with his wife and daughter to many places in the United States, Canada, Ukraine, Slovakia, Hungary, Croatia and Czech Republic.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

George is survived by his wife Helen Nemetz Rose and beloved daughter Elizabeth Claire Rose; son-in-law Eric D. Devine; brothers-in-law Gerald Nemetz and Michael Nemetz of St. Louis, MO; sister-in-law Karen S. Kuntzman of St. Louis, MO; and many nieces and cousins.

Cremation was provided by Butler Cremation Tribute Center prior to ceremonies.

The Celebration of Life will be held in September at Cherry Hills Church. A date will be announced.

Memorial contributions may be made to Friends of Sangamon Valley, fosv.org, 1619 S. Pasfield, Springfield, IL 62704; Open Doors USA, P.O. Box 27001, Santa Ana, CA 92799 or Samaritan's Purse, P.O. Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607.

The family of George Bradford Rose is being served by Butler Funeral Home—Springfield, 900 S. Sixth St., Springfield.

Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from July 21 to July 22, 2019