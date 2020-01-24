|
George D. Ginder 1944 - 2020
Chicago , IL—George D. Ginder, 75, of New City, died on January 22, 2020 at University of Chicago Hospital in Chicago, IL.
George was born on November 26, 1944 in Springfield, IL. to Mary Ruth (Matthew) and Lloyd David Ginder. He married Cheryl Elizabeth Koerper on July 17, 1966 at St. John's Lutheran Church in Mendota, IL. and she survives. George was preceded in death by his parents.
George Graduated from Glenwood High School in Chatham in 1962. He earned a bachelor's degree from Illinois State University in 1966 and his master's degree from University of Illinois in 1970. He taught vocational agriculture from 1966-1969 at Arming, Minier, and McLean High schools. George then returned to the New City area to teach science at Glenwood Junior High School from 1969-1994 and farm with his family, which he did until his passing. He very much enjoyed raising Black Angus Cattle.
He was a member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Rochester where he served on various boards and roles including Congregation President, Elder and Sunday School Teacher.
His family and grandchildren were central to his life as were his friends who met regularly in "Butch's Basement" where all were welcome and no one was a stranger. George watched a multitude of games when his sons played baseball and put aside his fear of flying to visit his daughter in Puerto Rico. After retiring from teaching George and Cheryl enjoyed day trips with friends. George was an avid fan of Illini Basketball and the Indianapolis Colts.
George is survived by his wife, three sons; David of Springfield; Matthew (Jill) of Goodfield; Steven (Corinne) of Arlington Heights; his daughter Ruth (Scott) of Century, Florida; 15 grandchildren; sister Alice (Allen) of Sun City, Arizona; 7 cousins, and 4 nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, January 26, from 4-6pm at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Rochester. An additional visitation will be held from 9:15 until the time of the funeral service at 10am on Monday, January 27, at the church with Reverend Samuel Janssen officiating. Burial will follow at Horse Creek Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to Good Shepherd Lutheran Church or .
The family of George Ginder is being served by Wilson Park Funeral Home, 200 East Main Street, Rochester, IL. 62563
Please visit our online obituary at www.parkfuneralhomesincom
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Jan. 25 to Jan. 26, 2020