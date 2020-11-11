1/1
George E. "Ed" Bertoni
1941 - 2020
Springfield, IL—George E. "Ed" Bertoni, 79, of Springfield, died at 10:45 am, Sunday, November 8, 2020 at Memorial Medical Center. He was born March 3, 1941 in Springfield to George A. and Orpha Alice (Arnold) Bertoni. He married Joyce Williamson and she survives. Ed and Joyce met and enjoyed spending time with each other at Moonlight Gardens Skating Rink.
He is also survived by a daughter, Terri Beene of Springfield; two sons, Brian (Kim) Bertoni of Springfield and Eric (Angela) Bertoni of Pawnee; ten grandchildren; five great grandchildren; one great great grandson; two brothers, Ron (Anita) Bertoni of Springfield and John (Cindy) Bertoni of Virginia, IL.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Ed owned his own janitorial service for many years before working as a custodian for Springfield School District 186. They also owned a roller-skating rink in Loves Park, IL.
Ed enjoyed spending time with and going out to eat with his family. He also enjoyed breakfast where he would sit for hours to visit with the employees or anyone that wanted to talk. Ed never met a stranger and would help anyone that needed a hand.
Ed was a member of the NRA and very proud that his children served in the military.
Ed will be cremated and his cremated remains will be scattered at a cousin's ranch in Utah where he loved to visit. Memorial services are pending.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children Hospital.
CDC Protocol shall be followed.
Published in The State Journal-Register from Nov. 11 to Nov. 13, 2020.
