George E. Turley 1929 - 2019
Springfield, IL—George E. Turley, 89, of Springfield, died at 11:21 am, Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at his home. He was born on September 15, 1929 in Springfield to Thomas Orville and Annetta (Nokes) Turley. He married Virginia Nebel in April 1956.
He is survived by his wife, Virginia; daughter, Lisa (Gary) Reed of Springfield; one grandson, Ryan (fiancé Rachel Ippolito) Reed of Urbana; two sisters, Annetta "Babe" Books of Sherman and Chris Turner of Chatham and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one son, Gregg Turley in 2006; two sisters, Mary and Betty; and four brothers, William, Thomas, James and Jack.
George retired from Illinois Bell/AT&T after 36 years of service and was also a Union Steward. He served in the United States Air Force during the Korean War.
He loved gardening and hanging out with his breakfast friends.
Visitation: 3 – 5 pm, Sunday, August 18, 2019 at Staab Funeral Home – Springfield.
Funeral Service: 11:30 am, Monday, August 19, 2019 at Staab Funeral Home -Springfield with Sandi Woodard, CLP officiating. Burial will follow at Camp Butler National Cemetery where military honors will be conducted.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Diabetes Foundation or the .
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Aug. 16 to Aug. 17, 2019