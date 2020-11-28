George F. Carver, Jr. 1954 - 2020
Springfield , IL—George F. Carver, Jr., 66, of Springfield, died at 9:50 p.m. on Monday, November 23, 2020 at his residence.
George was born on July 21, 1954 in Springfield, the son of George F. Carver, Sr. and Donna J. Wieland Carver. He married Patricia Wiessing in 1980.
George was an electrician for 40 years for IBEW Local 193, retiring in 2014. He was a member of the Springfield Ski Club and Immanuel Lutheran Church in Riverton. George spent many good times in the great outdoors skiing, cycling, traveling, and fishing. He was also a St. Louis Cardinals fan.
He was preceded in death by his father; one niece, Chloe Beauchamp; and one nephew, Andrew Beauchamp.
He is survived by his wife, Patti Carver of Springfield; two sons, Mark (Shelly) Carver and Matt (Ashleigh Flynn) Carver, both of Springfield; six grandchildren, Austin, Christian (Erin), Madison, Nick, Molly, and Matthew; two great-grandchildren, Andrew and Madelyn; his mother; three siblings, Greg (Kim) Carver, Dawn (Dave) Leigh, and Kelly (Scott) Beauchamp; several nieces, nephews, and cousins; and his best buddy, B Dog.
Cremation will be provided by Lincoln Land Cremation Society.
The family will host a Celebration of Life at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Animal Protective League, 1001 Taintor Rd., Springfield, IL 62702 or the Central IL Food Bank, Attn: Cassie Veach, P.O. Box 8228, Springfield, IL 62791.
The family is being served by Lincoln Land Cremation Society.
