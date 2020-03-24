|
George Gilbert Moss 1921 - 2020
Quincy, IL—George Gilbert Moss was born May 20, 1921, in Jacksonville, Illinois, the Son of Ralph Roy and Nelia E. (Wight) Moss. He married Evelyn June DeFrates February 22, 1947.
Survivors include two daughters, Cheryl Lynn Eggleston of Riverton, IL, and Beverly Bakowski, of Springfield, IL; sister, Mildred Clemons of Pleasant Plains; and brother, John (Jack) of Springfield. There are also 6 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews all scattered around the states.
George was preceded in death by his wife, Evelyn; his parents; his daughter, Carolynn Sue DeFoor; sisters, Helen Miller, Freda Mallicoat, Jessie Fisher, and Ruth Rodrigue; and his brother Ralph (Jiggs).
He served in the United States Army during World War II. George was a member of General Patton's Mystery Division, and was a member of the A-714 Tank Battalion of that HELLCAT DIVISION.
A private family funeral will take place at Ellinger-Kunz and Park Funeral Home on Friday March 27, 2020 in Springfield, IL at 10:00AM.
Following the funeral service, burial will take place at Camp Butler National Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to the or the World War II Memorial Museum, 12th Armored Division, A-714 Tank Battalion, 1289 N. 2nd St., Abilene, TX 79601.
Military honors and a Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Mar. 25 to Mar. 26, 2020