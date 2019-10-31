|
|
George Ginter 1949 - 2019
Rochester, IL—George Ginter, 70, of Rochester, Passed away on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at Bridge Care Suites in Springfield.
George was born on March 23, 1949, in Munich, Germany, the son of Edmund and Janina (Kolcz) Ginter.
He was a graduate of Griffin High School and Springfield College and attended SIU- Carbondale. George retired from the Illinois Department of Transportation after 32 years of service, and was a current member of Elks Lodge 158, and Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 1425.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and grandparents.
George is survived by his wife; Marie; son, Doug (Lynn) Ginter; daughter, Jessica Ginter (companion, Robert Nation Jr.); grandchildren, Logan and Dylan Ginter; sister, Barbara Mendenhall; grand-dog Birdie; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and in-laws.
Per George's wishes there will be no visitation. Family services will be held and burial will be at Rochester Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to the APL or the Church of St. Jude in Rochester.
Wilson Park Funeral Home, 200 E. Main St. Rochester, IL 62563 is in charge of arrangements.
Visit our online obituary at www.parkfuneralhomesinc.com
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Nov. 1 to Nov. 2, 2019