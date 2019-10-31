Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wilson Park Funeral Home
200 E Main
Rochester, IL 62563
(217) 498-7161
Resources
More Obituaries for George Ginter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George Ginter


1949 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
George Ginter Obituary
George Ginter 1949 - 2019
Rochester, IL—George Ginter, 70, of Rochester, Passed away on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at Bridge Care Suites in Springfield.
George was born on March 23, 1949, in Munich, Germany, the son of Edmund and Janina (Kolcz) Ginter.
He was a graduate of Griffin High School and Springfield College and attended SIU- Carbondale. George retired from the Illinois Department of Transportation after 32 years of service, and was a current member of Elks Lodge 158, and Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 1425.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and grandparents.
George is survived by his wife; Marie; son, Doug (Lynn) Ginter; daughter, Jessica Ginter (companion, Robert Nation Jr.); grandchildren, Logan and Dylan Ginter; sister, Barbara Mendenhall; grand-dog Birdie; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and in-laws.
Per George's wishes there will be no visitation. Family services will be held and burial will be at Rochester Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to the APL or the Church of St. Jude in Rochester.
Wilson Park Funeral Home, 200 E. Main St. Rochester, IL 62563 is in charge of arrangements.
Visit our online obituary at www.parkfuneralhomesinc.com
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Nov. 1 to Nov. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of George's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wilson Park Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -