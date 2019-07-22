|
|
George "Frank" Greene 1926 - 2019
Springfield, IL—George "Frank" Greene, 93, of Springfield died at 5:30 PM, Saturday, July 20, 2019 at St. John's Hospital. He was born February 22, 1926 in Camden Township, IL to Merle and Lena (Schieferdecker) Greene. He married Betty June Lane on February 23, 1952 and she preceded him in death on January 29, 2004.
Also preceding him in death are his parents; one daughter, Gayle Ann Hilligoss; two granddaughters, Sara Ann and Jennifer Lynn Hilligoss; one sister, Annabelle Greene; and two brothers, Lyle and Harold Greene.
Survivors include one son, David "Dave" Greene of Springfield; one brother, Maurice Greene of Colchester; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Frank was a resident of Springfield for most of his life where he worked for ABF as an over the road trucker, retiring after 41 years of service. He attended Grace Church.
He loved riding motorcycles and was a member of the Teamsters Union.
Frank was a United States Air Force veteran serving during the Korean War era.
Visitation: 4-7 PM, Thursday, July 25, 2019 at Staab Funeral Home - Springfield.
Funeral Service: 10 AM, Friday, July 26, 2019 at Staab Funeral Home - Springfield with Pastor Dave Fox officiating. Burial will follow at Oak Ridge Cemetery where military honors will be conducted.
Memorial contributions may be made to the .
Share stories, pictures, Facebook and Twitter at:
StaabFamily.com
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from July 23 to July 24, 2019