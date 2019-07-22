Home

POWERED BY

Services
Staab Funeral Home - Springfield
1109 South 5th Street
Springfield, IL 62703
(217) 528-6461
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Staab Funeral Home - Springfield
1109 South 5th Street
Springfield, IL 62703
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
Staab Funeral Home - Springfield
1109 South 5th Street
Springfield, IL 62703
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for George Greene
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George "Frank" Greene


1926 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
George "Frank" Greene Obituary
George "Frank" Greene 1926 - 2019
Springfield, IL—George "Frank" Greene, 93, of Springfield died at 5:30 PM, Saturday, July 20, 2019 at St. John's Hospital. He was born February 22, 1926 in Camden Township, IL to Merle and Lena (Schieferdecker) Greene. He married Betty June Lane on February 23, 1952 and she preceded him in death on January 29, 2004.
Also preceding him in death are his parents; one daughter, Gayle Ann Hilligoss; two granddaughters, Sara Ann and Jennifer Lynn Hilligoss; one sister, Annabelle Greene; and two brothers, Lyle and Harold Greene.
Survivors include one son, David "Dave" Greene of Springfield; one brother, Maurice Greene of Colchester; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Frank was a resident of Springfield for most of his life where he worked for ABF as an over the road trucker, retiring after 41 years of service. He attended Grace Church.
He loved riding motorcycles and was a member of the Teamsters Union.
Frank was a United States Air Force veteran serving during the Korean War era.
Visitation: 4-7 PM, Thursday, July 25, 2019 at Staab Funeral Home - Springfield.
Funeral Service: 10 AM, Friday, July 26, 2019 at Staab Funeral Home - Springfield with Pastor Dave Fox officiating. Burial will follow at Oak Ridge Cemetery where military honors will be conducted.
Memorial contributions may be made to the .
Share stories, pictures, Facebook and Twitter at:
StaabFamily.com
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from July 23 to July 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Staab Funeral Home - Springfield
Download Now