|
|
George H. Becker 1936 - 2019
Petersburg, IL—George H. Becker, 83, of Petersburg, Illinois, passed away at his home on Friday, May 10, 2019. He was born on January 1, 1936, in Springfield, Illinois to Emil and Henrietta (Scharff) Becker. He married Betty Gellerman on June 2, 1957, at St. Paul's Church in Petersburg.
George is survived by his wife Betty, a daughter, Phyllis Bliven of Petersburg, a son, Karl (wife Alicia) Becker of Springfield, two grandchildren, Austin (fiancé Ashley) Bliven and Kory Bliven, two great-grandchildren, Hayden Caldwell and Kaden Mattingly, and a sister, Mary (husband Ken) Underwood of Springfield.
George was preceded in death by his parents and two sisters, Irma Broughton and Helena Heyen.
A visitation will be held on Tuesday, May 14, 2019, from 4 pm to 8 pm at Hurley Funeral Home in Petersburg. The funeral service will be held on Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at 10 am at St. Paul's Evangelical Free Church also in Petersburg with Pastor Don Winters and Pastor Justin Everson officiating. Burial will take place immediately following the service at Oakland Cemetery.
Memorial contributions in George's name may be made to the Petersburg Rural Fire Dept. or St. Paul's Church.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from May 13 to May 14, 2019