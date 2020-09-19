1/1
George I. Heineman Sr.
1932 - 2020
George I. Heineman, Sr. 1932 - 2020
Springfield, IL—George I. Heineman, Sr., 87, of Springfield, passed away on Sunday, September 13, 2020 at his home. He was born October 11, 1932, in Springfield, the son of Fred and Marie (Lysinger) Heineman. He married Viola "Marie" Gill and she survives.
Also surviving are three children, Sharon (Steve) Gilbert of Chillicothe, Linda (Allen) Rogers of Morton and George I. (Tamara) Heineman, Jr. of Denton, TX; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren; three brothers, Fred (Kathy) Heineman of Rochester, Jimmy Heineman of Riverton and David (Wilma) Heineman of Auburn; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
George is preceded in death by his parents, one sister and one brother.
George was a member of Asbury United Methodist Church. He served in the Methodist Ministry for 30 years. He ministered with the Taylorville Prison Ministry for 10 years and was a Chaplain at Memorial Medical Center for 14 years. He enjoyed music and loved to play the guitar.
A memorial service will be held at a later date followed by a burial at Blue Ridge Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Asbury United Methodist Church.
Share stories & photos at StaabObituary.com
Published in The State Journal-Register from Sep. 19 to Sep. 21, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Staab Funeral Home - Springfield
1109 South 5th Street
Springfield, IL 62703
(217) 528-6461
Memories & Condolences
September 19, 2020
Such a wonderful and wise man. He touched so many hearts, including mine. He will be greatly missed for many years to come. I am blessed to have known him.
Cynthia Davis
