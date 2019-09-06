|
George Kolinski 1922 - 2019
Longmont, CO—George P. Kolinski, 96, passed away peacefully on July 20, 2019, surrounded by family. George was born on December 18, 1922 in Minneapolis, MN. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy and graduated from the University of Colorado, Boulder in 1947 with a degree in Electrical Engineering. He married Elaine Herrick on November 22, 1947. George and Elaine raised five children while residing in Springfield, IL from 1953 to 1973 and then in Mattoon, IL. George retired from a long career with Central Illinois Public Service Company as a transmission and distribution engineer and Division Engineer in 1985. Soon after retirement, he and Elaine moved back to their beloved Colorado in 1988 where they enjoyed an active life in Longmont. George was preceded in death by his daughter Gail Simonds and his wife Elaine. He is survived by four children: Diane (Gregg) Rahn, Mark Kolinski, Marcia Kolinski, and Karen (Brad) Diepholz; son-in-law Rick (Jane) Simonds; grandchildren: Allison Ward, Kevin Simonds, and Clark and Dean Diepholz; great grandchildren: Ashley Slaight and Jasper Simonds; sister Mary Busch, niece Joyce (Shelly) Olsen and many others. A Mass of Christian Burial was held August 26, 2019 in Longmont, CO. Memorial contributions can be made to the Collier Hospice Center in care of Ahlberg Funeral Chapel, 326 Terry Street, Longmont, CO 80501. Checks should be made out to "Lutheran Medical Center Foundation" and write "Hospice Inpatient Unit" on the memo line. Or donate online at www.SupportLutheran.org. Be sure to select "hospice/palliative" and write "hospice inpatient unit" in the comment box.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Sept. 7 to Sept. 8, 2019