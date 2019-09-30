|
|
George M. Melton 1937 - 2019
New Berlin, IL—George M. Melton, 82, of New Berlin, died at 10:47 a.m. on Sunday, September 29, 2019 at Memorial Hospice at Heritage Health.
George was born July 19, 1937 in Albany, KY the son of Allex and Maxine Dailey Melton. He married Mary Jo Justen on January 10, 1959 in Springfield.
George was a building contractor and was very proud of the houses he built in the Springfield area. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing and spending time with his family.
He was preceded in death by his parents; step-daughter, Deanna Warner; and brother, Leon Melton.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Jo; son, Jeff (wife, Lisa) of Springfield; and grandson, Ethan Melton of Springfield.
Graveside Ceremony will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday October 3, 2019 at Roselawn Memorial Park with Rev. Nicole Cox officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to Animal Protective League, 1001 Taintor Road,
Springfield, IL 62702-1766.
The family of George M. Melton is being served by Butler Funeral Home—Springfield, 900 S. 6th St. Springfield.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2019