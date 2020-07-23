George "Donald" MacLean 1931 - 2020
Springfield , IL—George Donald "Don" MacLean, Ph.D., 88, died unexpectedly of a heart attack on February 23, 2020, while working in his yard.
He was born on April 8, 1931 in Ft. Wayne, Indiana to George Donald and Lillian Graefe MacLean.
Don attended Decatur High School in Decatur Indiana. He received a B.S. degree from DePauw University in Greencastle, Indiana and earned a Doctorate at Indiana University in Bloomington, Indiana. Don was a member of Delta Tau Delta fraternity and an Eagle Scout. He completed his internship at the University of Colorado Medical School. Dr. MacLean was on the faculty of Southern Illinois University at Carbondale. He worked as a clinical psychologist at McFarland Mental Health Center and had a private practice. Dr. MacLean also served as a medical consultant for the Social Security Disability program and served in the United States Air Force. "Don" (as his small group of friends knew him) was an avid golfer with a low handicap. He enjoyed working in his yard and fixing things around his home. He was a committed walker, blogger and incessant reader. He had a close coterie of former work colleagues with whom he enjoyed dinner once a month.
He was preceded in death by his parents, George Donald MacLean and Lillian Graefe; and twin brother, David.
He is survived by various cousins scattered throughout the states.
Cremation was provided by Butler Cremation Tribute Center prior to ceremonies.
Memorial Gathering: 4:00 until 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at Butler Funeral Home-Springfield, 900 S. Sixth St., Springfield.
