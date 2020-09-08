1/1
George Michael Lucas
Springfield, IL—George Michael Lucas went to be with the Lord and his Ruthie on August 22, 2020. He was born in Palmyra, Mo. and was raised in Navoo, Carlinville, and Springfield, IL. In his lifetime, he pursued many adventures. He proudly served in the US Army Airborne 82nd paratroop unit. Honorably discharged in 1962 and again from the Army National Guard in 1977 and 1985. His career was in helping people from Texaco Gas Stations, Golden Corrals, and always disaster insurance adjusting. His love of family, hunting, fishing, liar's dice, and BBQ's as well as his funny hijinks will be missed by all. He is survived by his 3 sons George (Toni) Lucas, Christopher Lucas, and Matt (Alice) Lucas, and numerous grandkids and great grandkids, his brother Terry Lucas of Springfield, and sister Barbara Klutnik. He is preceded in death by his parents Edwin & Alberta Lucas, his wife and love of 50 years Ruth Louise Eschendfeldt, a sister Norma Ann Holmes.
Alexander Funeral Home in Jerseyville is in Charge of Arrangements

Published in The State Journal-Register from Sep. 8 to Sep. 10, 2020.
