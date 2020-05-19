|
|
George Oscar Thomas 1922 - 2020
Sherman, IL—George Oscar Thomas, 97, of Sherman, IL, passed away on Sunday May 17, 2020 in the company of his family.
George was born in Sangamon County on July 31, 1922 the son of George Thomas Sr. and Bertha (Price) Thomas.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 68 years, Rose Darlene Thomas; his parents; his twin brothers and all 6 of his sisters; son-in-law, Neal Burris.
George is survived by his children, Dennis Thomas of Springfield, Diane Burris of Sherman, Richard (wife, Angie) Thomas of Bloomington; niece, Dorothy Nelson; 6 grandchildren, Jason Thomas, Ashley (husband, Nick) Kennedy, Kevin Burris (fiancé, Glenda Huston), Keith Burris, Andrew Thomas, Rachel Thomas (fiancé, Joseph Plummer); and 1 great grandchild, Ava Kennedy, and several other nieces and nephews.
He worked for Cilco (now, Ameren Electric) for over 30 years. George was an avid gardener and would often give much of his harvest away to family and friends. George lived to mow grass and work outside.
George served during World War II in the United States Army. He fought in 6 major battles including Aleutians, Marshall, Ryukyus and Philippines Islands. He was awarded 4 bronze stars for the previously listed campaigns, was active in the Army 7th Infantry during the Pacific Theater. He left the Army carrying the rank of Sergeant.
Public visitation will be held on Thursday May 21st at Ellinger-Kunz and Park Funeral Home, 530 North 5th Street Springfield, IL from 6:00PM till 8:00PM. The funeral home will be observing CDC and IDFPR guidelines; all attendees are required to wear face-coverings upon entering the building. Only 10 guests allowed to see the family at a time.
A private funeral will be held the following day and a procession to Camp Butler National Cemetery will be observed on Friday morning at 11:30am that is open to the public. No services are being held at Camp Butler National Cemetery at this time and Military honors will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Disabled Veterans National Foundation or their local V.F.W. Post.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from May 20 to May 21, 2020