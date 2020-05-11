|
Dr. George Patrick Conour 1943 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Dr. George Patrick Conour, 77, of Springfield, Ill., died Saturday, May 9, 2020, in Sarasota, Florida.
George was born March 1, 1943, in Olney, Ill., the son of James P. and Elizabeth Hendershott Conour. His wife Patty Shutts of Springfield survives.
Also surviving are two sons, Jim (Veneta Stoyanova) Conour of Portland, Ore., and John (Stacy Fifer) Conour of Oak Park, Ill.; one step-daughter, Catherine (Derek) Mann; one step-son, Nick Shutts; nine granddaughters, Ellen, Eva, Esme, Yana, and Isadora Conour, Abella, Laila, and Elin Mann, Haley Shutts; one sister, Mary Caroline Erickson of Seattle, Wash.; one brother, Joe (Ronnie) Conour of Tucson, Ariz.; and a nephew and two nieces.
His parents and one nephew, Mark Conour, preceded him in death.
Dr. Conour practiced dentistry for many years in Springfield, Ashland, and Virginia, Ill.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from May 12 to May 13, 2020