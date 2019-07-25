|
|
George R. Kennedy, Jr. 1930 - 2019
Springfield, IL—George R. Kennedy, Jr. 88, of Springfield, died at 12:12 pm, Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at Lewis Memorial Christian Village. He was born August 23, 1930 in Chicago, IL to George R. and Helen I. (Rittenhouse) Kennedy, Sr. He married Charlene J. "Char" Williams on August 28, 1976 and she preceded him in death on March 8, 2010.
He was also preceded in death by his parents, one sister, Mary Ellen Kennedy and one brother, Eugene "Gene" Kennedy.
George is survived by three children, Rob (Cynthia) Kennedy of Great Falls, VA, John (Linda) Kennedy of Glenarm, IL and Janice (Craig) Singer of Coppell, TX; three step-children, Laura (Brad) Sayers, Janet Leigh Kennedy and Doug Williams, all of Springfield; eleven grandchildren; three great-grandsons; niece, Shelly Roy of Murrayville, IL and nephew, Mick (Kristina) Kennedy of Affton, MO.
George was involved with many philanthropic organizations over most of his life. He joined the Illinois DeMolay when he was 18, and was elected Master Councilor, earned the degree of Chevalier and then became Master Mason of Central Lodge 71. For over 60 years he was a very active member of Scottish Rite, the Ansar Shrine Temple (Potentate 1993), and the Royal Order of Jesters.
George served his country in the U.S. Army Reserves. He was a member of the Springfield Elks Lodge 158, Central IL Mustangers Club, the Automotive Club of America, and Christ Church, where he served as scout leader of Boy Scout Troop 7.
George was the owner of Kennedy Kitchens from 1972 to 2013. His award-winning kitchen and bath designs were often featured in national magazines. He was past-president and district governor of the American Business Club, member of the Springfield Business Builders Club and the Springfield Home Builders Association, in which he was the Parade of Homes Co-Chairman.
Visitation: 4-7 pm, Sunday, July 28, 2019 at Staab Funeral Home-Springfield, with a Masonic service at 5 pm.
Funeral Service: 10:00 am, Monday, July 29, 2019 at Christ Church, 611 E. Jackson St, Springfield, IL 62701, with Reverend Dr. Gregory A. Tournoux officiating. Burial will follow at Roselawn Memorial Park.
Memorial contributions may be made to in St. Louis, MO.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from July 26 to July 27, 2019