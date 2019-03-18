George S. Jackson 1934 - 2019

Springfield , IL—George "Sid" Jackson, 84, of Springfield, IL, passed away Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at Memorial Medical Center.

George was born on April 21, 1934 to William and Martha (Dudley) Jackson in Williamsburg, MO. He married Ruth Jane Crawford on January 15, 1955 in Springfield; she preceded him in death in 2008. He was also preceded in death by two daughters, Michelle Y. Jackson and Terri R. Jackson; his mother; great-granddaughter, Journee Jackson; brother, Johnny Jackson; and sister, Mary Etta Jackson.

George was the owner of Sid's Carry Out and worked as a chef at the Leland Hotel, St. Nicholas, Holiday Inn East, and Popeyes. He loved family, country music, westerns, his dogs and walks around his favorite park.

He is survived by his sons, George E. Jackson of Springfield and Eugene Jackson of MO; two daughters, Jennifer C. (Scott) Stephens of Rock Island, IL and Vanessa J. (Dennis Streat) Jackson of Atlanta, GA; brothers, Rahman Ali and William Jackson of Springfield; three grandchildren, Damien E. Jackson of Springfield and Danielle R. Heyward of SC and Adrian E. Jackson of MO; fourteen great-grandchildren; and many loving nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Visitation: 10:00 a.m.-11:45 a.m. on Friday, March 22, 2019 at Butler Funeral Home – Springfield, 900 S. 6th St., Springfield.

Funeral Ceremony: 12:00 p.m. on Friday, March 22, 2019 at Butler Funeral Home – Springfield with Rev. Andy Crawford officiating. Burial will follow at Roselawn Memorial Park.

Memorial contributions may be made to the University of IL – Springfield, Office of Multicultural Student Affairs, Diversity Center, One University Plaza, SLB 22, Springfield, IL 62703.

Please visit butlerfuneralhomes.com to offer your condolences. Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2019