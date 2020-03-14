|
George Standefer 1942 - 2020
Chatham, IL—George Standefer, 77, of Chatham, IL also of Alamo, TX, died on Monday, March 9, 2020, at Amara Hospice in Edinburg, TX.
Carl and Cecile (Chott) Standefer welcomed their 7th child, George, on March 19, 1942, in Loami, IL. George, also known as "Cotton" and "Gene", graduated from New Berlin High School and entered the USAF in 1960. He attended USAF Technical Training School at Chanute AFB. After serving in the USAF, George worked for the United States Postal Service for 14 years. He changed careers to join the Illinois Air National Guard 183rd Tactical Fighter Wing in the Pneudraulic Shop NCO IC, retiring in 1997.
He married the love of his life, Theresa Muller, on June 22, 1996.
George was a 50-year member of the Chatham Central Masonic Lodge, serving as a Past Master. He also was a member of the Ansar Shrine and Elks Lodge #158.
Cotton was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Joe Standefer; and sister, Betty Standefer.
He is survived by his wife, Theresa; son, John (Julie) Holm of Chatham, IL; daughter, Deborah (Curtis) Starkweather of Rochester, IL; step-son, John (Mary Kinsella) Winterbauer of Springfield, IL; step-daughter, Julie Winterbauer of Sherman, IL; nine grandchildren, Adam Holm, Kyle (Amanda) and Taylor (Olivia Parish) Dace, Kevin (Lindsey) and Kara Starkweather, Ian (Kayla) and Caitlin Winterbauer, and Marlie and Brenna Clark; great- grandchildren, Aria Dace and, coming this May, Baby Starkweather; four brothers, Bob (Clara Jo) of Auburn, IL, James (Carolyn) of Donna, TX, John of Bethalto, IL, and Tom Standefer of Niantic, IL; two sisters, Mary McCray of Gainesville, MO and Linda (Jim) Harney of Loami, IL; and many nieces and nephews.
Cremation will be accorded prior to ceremonies.
Graveside Ceremony: 3:30 p.m. on Friday, March 20, 2020, at Chatham Memorial Cemetery with military honors by the United States Air Force.
Memorial contributions may be made to the , 675 E. Linton, Springfield, IL 62703.
The family is being served by Butler Funeral Home – Chatham.
Please visit butlerfuneralhomes.com to offer your condolences.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Mar. 15 to Mar. 16, 2020