George T. "Ted" Barker 1932 - 2020
Springfield, IL—George T. "Ted" Barker, 88, of Springfield, passed away at 10:16 pm on Monday, November 16, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family. He was born August 3, 1932 in Hersman, IL to George R. and Nellie M. Harper Barker. He married Patricia L. Menezes on June 16, 1957 in Jacksonville, IL and she survives.
Also surviving are two daughters, Carole (Arnold) Puls of New Berlin and Pam (Tim) Gaspard of Springfield; three grandchildren, Kaylee (Steven) Sommer, Kristen (Dakota) Moser and Grant Gaspard; three step grandchildren and four step great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents and three brothers, Kenneth, John and Glenn (Virginia) Barker.
George was a United States Air Force Veteran with duty in the 4th Fighter Wing in Korea and Japan, then serving 32 years in the Air National Guard retiring as Deputy Commander for Aircraft Maintenance of the 183rd Tactical Fighter Group. His career in the Air National Guard included mechanic, crew chief, flight chief, maintenance control technician, maintenance control officer and Commander. He retired with the Air Force ranking of Colonel.
He was a member of First United Methodist Church and previously of Third Presbyterian Church where he served as Deacon, Elder and Trustee. He was a member of American Legion Post 32, Air Force Association and National Guard Association of Illinois. He enjoyed golfing, watching Illini basketball and military aviation history.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association
or First United Methodist Church.
Graveside Service: 2:00 pm, Thursday, November 19, 2020 at Camp Butler National Cemetery with Rev. Dr. Roger Grimmett officiating. The Inter-Veterans Burial Detail of Sangamon County and the United States Air Force will conduct military honors.
CDC Protocol shall be followed.
