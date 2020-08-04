George Thomas Sharp 1920 - 2020
Springfield, IL—George Thomas Sharp, 99, of Springfield, formerly of Chatham, passed into the arms of God at 8:50 a.m. on Friday, July 31, 2020, at his residence.
Thomas was born in Cotton Hill Township on October 28, 1920, the son of George T. and Viola (Howard) Sharp. He married Mildred Elliott on February 21, 1941.
Thomas graduated from Auburn High School. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy during World War II. He was a tool and die maker for over 26 years at Allis Chalmers. Thomas and his wife Mildred owned and operated mobile home sales and parks for 30 years. He was a member of the American Legion Post #0032 and First United Methodist Church in Springfield. Thomas and Mildred enjoyed spending their winters at Padres Island, TX.
He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Gayle Laymon; grandson, Richard Lee Milburn; brothers, John R. Sharp and Elmer "Gene" Sharp; sisters, Charlotte Eddington, Victoria DeBartolo, and Marie Carus; and son-in-law Lawrence L. Chandler.
Thomas is survived by his wife of 79 years; son, Thomas W. (Deirdre) Sharp of Chicago; daughters, Carolyn "Kaye" Chandler of Mt. Zion, and Melanony Sharp of Lone Tree, CO; grandchildren, Lisa (George) Maris, James (Cathy) Chandler, Thomas Chandler, Ryan (Beth) Chandler, Kris (Jon) Blair, Robert (Ashley) Laymon, Amber (Ed) Hammer, and Hewson (Chandler) Sharp; 18 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Marie Sharp; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A private graveside ceremony will take place at Auburn Cemetery.
