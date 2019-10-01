|
|
George W. Doerfler 1931 - 2019
Springfield, IL—On September 30, 2019 we lost our beloved husband, father and grandfather. George W. Doerfler, 88, of Springfield died at 10:54 pm at Memorial Medical Center. He was born August 5, 1931, in Springfield, to Fred and Pauline (Schmelter) Doerfler. He married his wife of 64 years, Barbara Chapman, in 1955 and she survives.
Also surviving are 3 sons, Dan (Joan) of Forsyth, Ron (Eilish) of Naperville and Brian (Melinda) of Brimfield; 6 grandchildren, Jeff (Ally), Kristen, Craig (Brooke), Derek, Matt (Anna) and Lauren Doerfler; 3 great-grandchildren, Keeley, Kelsey and Brady Doerfler; sister, Mae Chambers of Hannibal, MO; brother, James (Rita) Doerfler of Springfield; and numerous nieces and nephews.
George is preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, Gene and Robert Doerfler; and one infant sister, Shirley Ann.
George belonged to St. Agnes Church. He worked for 38 years for the United States Postal Service. George served in the United States Army during the Korean War.
His passion in life were his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. He enjoyed golf and was an avid follower of the St. Louis Cardinals and the Chicago Bears.
Graveside Service: 1:00 pm, Thursday, October 3, 2019 at Camp Butler National Cemetery where military honors will be conducted.
Memorial contributions may be made to .
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2019