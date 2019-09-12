Home

George William McAlister


1918 - 2019
George William McAlister Obituary
George William McAlister 1918 - 2019
Springfield, IL—George William McAlister, also known as Bill, age 100, of Springfield, IL died Wednesday, September 11, 2019. Bill was born on November 21st, 1918 to Lula Mae Sweeney and Frank Victor McAlister of Murrayville, IL. Bill married Lesaleen Virginia Dodsworth in 1938. He served in the U.S. army in General McArthur's honor guard in Japan in World War II. Later he started his own business, B & M flooring, with his brother-in-law, Hugh Bradshaw. He built and sold apartment houses and duplexes and helped his wife open her own dress shop, Lesaleen's, in Jacksonville, IL. Bill had an excellent sense of humor and was an avid reader of spy fiction. He was a fan of jazz music and loved to dance. He and his wife could often be found swing dancing at the Riverton KC and other central IL dance clubs on Saturday nights. He was loved by his family who traveled every year from as far away as California to be with him in Illinois during the holidays. Bill was preceded in death by his wife Lesaleen Virginia McAlister and sister Clara Mae Bradshaw. Survivors include his son William and daughter-in-law Judy of Grand Haven, MI; his daughter Donna Marie Knowski of Columbia, SC; his grandson William McAlister and granddaughter-in-law Olga Lopez-Cotin of Ann Arbor, MI, his grandson Robert McAlister of San Francisco, CA; granddaughter Leslie Rech Penn and grandson-in-law Matthew Penn of Atlanta, GA; granddaughter Shannon Livengood and grandson-in-law Andrew Livengood of Columbia, SC; and six great-grandchildren. A private service for the family will be held to honor his life. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to : https://act.alz.org/site/Donation2?df_id=39209&mfc_pref=T&39209.donation=form1&gclid=EAIaIQobChMI5d2T3rbJ5AIVDdlkCh0bEw_oEAAYASABEgL-y_D_BwE
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Sept. 13 to Sept. 14, 2019
