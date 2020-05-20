|
Georgia Becker 1937 - 2020
Chatham, NJ—Georgia L. Becker, 83, of Chatham, NJ and formerly of Neperville, IL passed away on Friday, May 1, 2020 at Chatham Hills Subacute Care Center in Chatham, NJ.
She was born in Riverton, IL on April 23, 1937, a daughter of the late George and Mary Collebrusco Farrand. She had lived in Neperville, IL, Hilton Head, SC and Lincoln, NE before moving to Basking Ridge, NJ to be near her daughter in 2012.
Georgia was a teacher's aide employed by St. Francis By The Sea School in Hilton Head, SC for 10 years retiring in 2008. She was previously employed as a teacher's aide at Saints Peter and Paul Elementary School in Neperville, IL.
She was predeceased by her husband, Franklin W. Becker, who died May 24, 2012.
Mrs. Becker is survived by her daughter, Lisa Marie Brown of Basking Ridge, NJ; 3 sons, Bradley L. Becker of Nebraska, David F. Becker of Texas and Thomas John Becker of New Jersey; 13 grandchildren; 16 great grandchildren; and a sister, Carol Beales of California.
A graveside service will be held at Calvary Cemetery in Springfield, IL at a later date. Arrangements were by Layton Funeral Home, 475 Main Street, Bedminster, NJ.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from May 21 to May 22, 2020