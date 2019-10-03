|
Georgia E. Johnson 1933 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Georgia E. Johnson of Springfield, died on Monday, September 30, 2019. Georgia was born June 4, 1933 in Pana IL, the daughter of George and Mildred Rau. She had one sister, Maxine McCoy who was always involved in her life and additionally roomed with Georgia in her final years. Georgia married Ronald Johnson in 1954. He passed away on January 23, 2007. Georgia is survived by daughter Jane (Chuck) Locker of Springfield; son, Bill (Andrea) Johnson of Springfield; three grandchildren, Adam (Becky) Locker; Jesse Johnson; Alexa (Cody) Johnson-Boals; and two great grandchildren, Chase and Cora Locker.
Georgia grew up on a farm in rural Pana, near Rosamond, IL. She spoke fondly of her time on the farm, reminiscing frequently about milking cows, riding horses, and her adventures in a one room school house. After graduating from high school, Georgia attended Brown's Business School in Springfield, IL. She became a court reporter for a Springfield based Judge and continued her profession until the birth of her first child. She was always involved with some activity whether it be home extension, sewing, cooking, church activities, or an investment club. Georgia was loved by all that knew her and she would always go out of her way to help others. Georgia was also an accomplished pianist. She occasionally would play the organ at church and also taught her grandchildren the basics of piano.
Georgia was a member of the Jerome United Methodist Church. She rarely missed a Sunday service and volunteered for many activities including choir, fundraisers and Bible School.
Georgia was always the calm voice and person of reason in the household. She always wanted to hear both sides of a story in order to make an informed decision. Rumors were not relevant. She was a great listener.
In honor of Georgia, please pass a little kindness to others and include some listening in your daily interactions with others.
Memorial donations to Jerome United Methodist Church, 1570 Reed Ave., Springfield, IL 62704 or JDRF/Type 1 Diabetes Research Foundation, 26 Broadway, 14th Floor NY, NY 10004jdrf.org.
Private family services will be held.
