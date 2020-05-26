|
Georgia Leonard 1940 - 2020
Rochester, IL—Georgia Louise (Sparrow) Leonard, 80 of Rochester took the Lord's hand on May 25, 2020. Louise was born on April 3, 1940 in Hannibal, Missouri; the daughter of George and Anna (McGuire) Sparrow. She married her one and only true love Richard "Leon" Leonard on March 31, 1958. He preceded her in death in 2019. Louise is survived by her three children: Debra (Steve) O'Dear of Quincy; Dennis (Amanda) Leonard of Rochester; and Barbara (James Tomasko) Radtke of Springfield; Grandchildren Steve (Amy) O'Dear and Tim (Donna) O'Dear; Cassandra (Kenny) Bennett; Cody (Ellie) Leonard; Theodore (Kathleen) Radtke and Elizabeth (Kevin) Heideman and fourteen great- grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister, Mary Ann Traynor; sister- in- law Shirley Fahy of Missouri, Louis was preceded in death by a son-in-law Ted Radtke.
Louise retired from the Rochester Post Office where she enjoyed serving the community and getting to know so many wonderful people over the years. She also enjoyed traveling with her husband and most of all wintering in Ft. Myers Beach, Florida with so many good friends where she enjoyed playing BINGO and walking on the beach watching the sunset with Leon. She also enjoyed family get togethers with her children and grandchildren. Louise and Leon were member of Southside Christian Church.
Graveside services will be held on Thursday, May 28, 2020 at 11:00AM at Rochester Cemetery with Reverend Brooks Wilson officiating. Memorial donations may be made to the .
Wilson Park Funeral Home, 200 East Main Street, Rochester, IL. 62563 is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from May 27 to May 28, 2020