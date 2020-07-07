Georgia Steinkruger Tappan 1950 - 2020
Petersburg, IL—Georgia Steinkruger Tappan of Petersburg, Illinois passed away peacefully at home on July 3, 2020. Her death resulted from a weakened heart caused by radiation and chemotherapy for Hodgkin's Lymphoma 30 years ago.
Georgia was born on July 11, 1950 to Ernest and Louise Steinkruger of Petersburg. She graduated from PORTA High School in 1968 and went on to earn degrees from Lincoln Land Community College (A.S. Math), University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign (B.S. Actuarial Science), University of Illinois at Chicago, (M.A. English and Ph.D English).
She married Richard Tappan of Woodstock, Illinois on January 31, 1970. They settled in Wheaton, Illinois. They have one daughter, Rachel Tappan (Ethan Stoller) of Chicago.
Georgia was preceded in death by both parents and her sister, Linda Steinkruger Carter.
She is survived by her husband, Dick Tappan; her daughter Rachel; her brothers, Harold Steinkruger (Karen) of Tallula and Ken Steinkruger (Eva Novak) of Naperville; along with a generous helping of exemplary nieces and nephews.
Georgia loved to travel with a purpose. In 1980-81, her job at Metropolitan Life Insurance Company took her to a temporary stint in New York City, and she traveled home to her family in Wheaton on alternate weekends. In 1993, she traveled to southern Louisiana as a representative of United Methodist Committee on Relief (UMCOR) to help after Hurricane Andrew. In 1996, she drove the Alaska Highway to Anchorage to once again represent UMCOR, this time at a wilderness summer camp for youth. In 2000, she and Dick celebrated her 50th birthday in the Yukon. She then interrupted her travels to attend graduate school at the University of Illinois. In 2005, she and Dick moved back to Petersburg. From that time, her travel took her abroad to pursue her interest in textiles. She studied design in Paris and embroidery in Great Britain.
She and Dick achieved 50 wonderful years together; he, understanding her passion for travel, and she, understanding his passion for the accordion. They enjoyed traveling together on family vacations and also on weekends, meandering from small town to small town, enjoying local cafes and spots of interest, often fabric or accordion related.
Dr. Tappan's remains were cremated and a memorial service will be held online via Facebook Live on July 11 at 11am. Details will be available at https://www.facebook.com/
Petersburg-United-Methodist-Church-Illinois-447743719128585
Any gifts would be much appreciated by The Christine Center, W8303 Mann Road, Willard WI 54493 or the Petersburg United Methodist Church, 221 W. Jackson Street, Petersburg IL 62675.
The family is being served by Butler Funeral Home – Springfield, 900 S. 6th St., Springfield.
Please visit www.butlerfuneralhomes.com
to offer your condolences.