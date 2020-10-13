Georgie Lee Williams (GiGi) 1953 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Georgie Lee Williams (GiGi) 67, departed this life on Friday October 2,2020. Georgie was born on March 25,1953 the daughter of Cleophus and Mosell Williams in Memphis, TN.
Funeral Services Friday October 16, 2020; Visitation: 10:00am-11:00am; Service: 11:00am-12:00pm at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, 908 South Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, Springfield, IL 62703. Rev. Dr. William D. Rosser Officiating. Face Mask Are REQUIRED. Interment at Oak Ridge Cemetery.
Ruby Funeral Services & Crematories, 1520 East Washington Street are in charge of arrangements.