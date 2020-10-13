1/1
Georgie Lee (GiGi) Williams
1953 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Georgie Lee Williams (GiGi) 67, departed this life on Friday October 2,2020. Georgie was born on March 25,1953 the daughter of Cleophus and Mosell Williams in Memphis, TN.
Funeral Services Friday October 16, 2020; Visitation: 10:00am-11:00am; Service: 11:00am-12:00pm at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, 908 South Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, Springfield, IL 62703. Rev. Dr. William D. Rosser Officiating. Face Mask Are REQUIRED. Interment at Oak Ridge Cemetery.
Ruby Funeral Services & Crematories, 1520 East Washington Street are in charge of arrangements.



Published in The State Journal-Register from Oct. 13 to Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
9
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Pleasant Grove Baptist Church
OCT
9
Funeral service
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Pleasant Grove Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Ruby Funeral Services & Chapel, Inc. - Springfield
1520 East Washington St.
Springfield, IL 62703
(217) 679-6658
Memories & Condolences
October 12, 2020
You are now singing in the heavenly choir! Sanaii and I will truly miss you. She said you always listened to her read and watched her dance when you babysat her. Praying for her children. I know you will miss her. Stay close and keep making her proud of you!
Kimberly Williams-Wilson
Friend
October 9, 2020
The Briggity family send their condolences to the family. Sorry for your loss, may God continue to watch over you through this time of sadness. My mom called her one of her kids they talked all the time and for hours. She will definitely miss her as she reminance on their conversations. ( Rest in Heaven Ms. Gigi)
Arlette Briggity
October 6, 2020
October 5, 2020
I often thought of Georgia through the years, lost contact with her now knowing she was still here in Spfld makes me sad we didn't stay in touch! She was to me, a woman whom I respected and we always had good conversations! May she rest in HEAVEN. Sending special prayers to her family.God will always be there for you All!
Carol Whiteside
Friend
October 5, 2020
To the family of Georgie (GiGi),Ipray that God will bless and keep you during this time and days to come. She will be missed.
Marie Johnson
Friend
October 3, 2020
Words can never express what you mean to me. A true friend who has been with me through the good and bad I will miss your smile, laughter, and love “that sticketh closer than a brother” May your family know they will continue to be in my prayers You have fought a good fight Rest dear friend. Our family has been left great memories. Love Evelyn, David and the rest of the gang❤
Evelyn Hickman
Friend
