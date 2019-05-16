Home

1922 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Gerald Anthony May Obituary
Gerald Anthony May 1922 - 2019
Sebring, FL—Gerald Anthony May, 96, passed away Friday, May 10, 2019 in Sebring, Florida. He was born December 13, 1922 in Morrisonville, Illinois to the late Adam and Alma (Schmitz) May. Gerald enlisted in the Army in 1942. During a mission in Germany in 1944 his plane went down over the Baltic Sea and was held prisoner at Stalag Luft IV. He walked on the Death march for 3 months and was released in May 1945. Gerald was a farmer all his life in Illinois and moved to Sebring, FL in 2008. He is survived by his Wife of 72 years, Elizabeth May; Sons, Mark May (Marcia); Gerald Alan May; Daniel May (Kathy); Daughters, Carol Groves; Susan May; Marlene Maher (Joe); Sister, Mary Lou Fleigle; Brothers, John May; Bernard May; 12 Grandchildren; 18 Great-Grandchildren. Funeral Mass will take place on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at 10:00am at St. Catherine Catholic Church with family receiving friends beginning at 9:30am. Arrangements entrusted to: Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870 Online condolences may be left at: www.stephensonnelsonfh.com
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from May 18 to May 20, 2019
