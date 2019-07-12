|
Gerald "Jerry" Bednarko 1955 - 2019
Petersburg, IL—Gerald "Jerry" Lee Bednarko, age 63, of Petersburg, passed away on Friday, July 12, 2019 at Memorial Medical Center.
Jerry was born on August 28, 1955 in Springfield, IL the son of Edward and Eileen Nold-Bednarko.
He married Virginia Lynne Wimer – Bednarko on September 17, 1988.
He is survived by his wife, Lynne, two daughters, Jessica and Anna, and brother, Ron.
Jerry is preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Eileen Bednarko.
He was employed at Sears Service Center, as a service technician for 41 years.
Jerry was a member of Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Springfield, IL. He enjoyed working on cars and traveling to National Parks.
Visitation for Jerry will be held on Thursday, July 18, 2019 from 5-8 PM at Mott and Henning Funeral Home in Athens, IL. Services will be held on Friday, July 19, 2019 at 10 AM at Mott and Henning Funeral Home.
Burial will be held at Joel Hall Cemetery in Athens, IL.
Pastor Joshua Traxel will be officiating.
Mott & Henning Funeral Home is assisting the Bednarko family. On-line condolences can be shared at www.mottandhenning.com.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from July 14 to July 15, 2019