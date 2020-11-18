Gerald "Jerry" Carey 1945 - 2020

Buffalo , IL—Gerald "Jerry" Dean Carey, 75, of Buffalo passed away on Monday, November 16th, 2020 peacefully in his home surrounded by family and loved ones.

Jerry was born on August 6th, 1945 to James Edward Carey and Perlina May Smith. He had 13 brothers and sisters. Jerry is preceded in death by eleven siblings. He is survived by his brother, James "Jim" Carey, and Sister, Louella List.

He married the love of his life, Linda June Bell, on June 5th, 1965 and was married for 55 years. Jerry enjoyed camping, fishing, western T.V. shows, and was an avid Cubs fan. He also loved drinking coffee on the porch and socializing with the community as well as spending time with his grandchildren and family.

Jerry is survived by his wife Linda as well as his three children Paula (Rod) Ealey, Jeremy (Cindy) Carey, and Amanda (Derek) Strohl.

Jerry is survived by seven grandchildren including Heather Ealey, Heath Ealey, Andrea Carey, Kaylee (Scott) Strickler, Kilee Zambroni, Madison Carey, and Autumn Strohl. Additionally he is survived by several nieces and nephews as well as cousins.

Jerry will be truly missed by his family and all who knew and loved him. The family would like to especially thank Angie Mohan from HSHS Home Health for her empathy and love while helping Jerry and Linda in the last months of Jerry's life. The family will be holding a Celebration of Life on Saturday, November 21st at The Fountain of Life Church at 11:00am. We invite family and friends to join to help honor Jerry. There will be COVID-19 precautions in place. Flowers, cards, and and other donations can be sent to: The Fountain of Life Church at 302 South Street, Buffalo, IL 62515.



