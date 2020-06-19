Gerald G. "Jerry" Bull
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Gerald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gerald "Jerry" G. Bull 1938 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Gerald "Jerry" G. Bull, 81, of Springfield, IL passed away on Friday June 12, 2020 in the company of his family.
Jerry was born on September 5, 1938 in Jacksonville, IL the son of Buell and Ruby (Seymore) Bull.
He was preceded in death by his parents, as well as 6 Sisters and 7 Brothers.
Jerry is survived by his girlfriend, Marcy Rimini of Springfield; siblings, Clyde Bull of Springfield, Lucille Shearer of Riverside, CA, Don Bull of Springfield, Howard Bull of Springfield; and many beloved nieces, nephews, and friends.
Jerry enjoyed fishing but had a real passion for Hotrods and even sponsored Sprint Cars.
He was a lifetime mechanic and owned and operated his own business, Jerry's Automotive, here in Springfield.
Jerry also served in the United States Army from 1961 to 1963. His ashes will be inurned at Camp Butler National Cemetery.
Military Honors will be carried out for Jerry at a later date at Camp Butler National Cemetery where a Memorial Service will be held.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State Journal-Register from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved