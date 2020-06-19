Gerald "Jerry" G. Bull 1938 - 2020Springfield, IL—Gerald "Jerry" G. Bull, 81, of Springfield, IL passed away on Friday June 12, 2020 in the company of his family.Jerry was born on September 5, 1938 in Jacksonville, IL the son of Buell and Ruby (Seymore) Bull.He was preceded in death by his parents, as well as 6 Sisters and 7 Brothers.Jerry is survived by his girlfriend, Marcy Rimini of Springfield; siblings, Clyde Bull of Springfield, Lucille Shearer of Riverside, CA, Don Bull of Springfield, Howard Bull of Springfield; and many beloved nieces, nephews, and friends.Jerry enjoyed fishing but had a real passion for Hotrods and even sponsored Sprint Cars.He was a lifetime mechanic and owned and operated his own business, Jerry's Automotive, here in Springfield.Jerry also served in the United States Army from 1961 to 1963. His ashes will be inurned at Camp Butler National Cemetery.Military Honors will be carried out for Jerry at a later date at Camp Butler National Cemetery where a Memorial Service will be held.