Gerald "Jerry" Jones 1948 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Gerald "Jerry" A. Jones, 71, of Springfield, IL passed away on Saturday May 30, 2020 at his home in the company of his family.
Jerry was born in Decatur on December 30, 1948 the son of Loy A. and Patricia A. (Merritt) Jones.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Roberta; his parents; and his brother Jim.
Jerry is survived by his children Ed Jones and Deborah Jones (husband, Jeff Krick); as well as a sister, Nancy (husband, Mike) O'Brien.
Jerry met his wife Roberta while they were still in high school, where he was also a State Wrestler.
Jerry attained the rank of Sergeant in the Air Force as a Special Operations Combat Controller during the Vietnam War Era. He had various careers in technology (spending time in Silicon Valley, CA), manufacturing and most recently in healthcare, which he truly loved. Jerry loved the outdoors including hiking and swimming, especially in rivers and oceans. He liked chocolate, Blues music, watching football, and action movies.
He was also an animal lover, and particularly loved his Golden Retrievers.
Public visitation will be held on Thursday June 4th at Ellinger-Kunz and Park Funeral Home, 530 North 5th Street Springfield, IL from 4:00PM till 6:00PM. The funeral home will be observing CDC and IDFPR guidelines; all attendees are required to wear face-coverings upon entering the building. Only 10 guests aloud to see the family at a time.
A private funeral will be held following the visitation with Pastor Margaret Ann Jessup officiating. Jerry will be laid to rest at Camp Butler National Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the A.P.L. or the Wounded Warriors Foundation.
Military Honors will be held at Camp Butler National Cemetery at a later date.
Published in The State Journal-Register from Jun. 2 to Jun. 4, 2020.