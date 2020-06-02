Gerald "Jerry" Jones
1948 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Gerald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gerald "Jerry" Jones 1948 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Gerald "Jerry" A. Jones, 71, of Springfield, IL passed away on Saturday May 30, 2020 at his home in the company of his family.
Jerry was born in Decatur on December 30, 1948 the son of Loy A. and Patricia A. (Merritt) Jones.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Roberta; his parents; and his brother Jim.
Jerry is survived by his children Ed Jones and Deborah Jones (husband, Jeff Krick); as well as a sister, Nancy (husband, Mike) O'Brien.
Jerry met his wife Roberta while they were still in high school, where he was also a State Wrestler.
Jerry attained the rank of Sergeant in the Air Force as a Special Operations Combat Controller during the Vietnam War Era. He had various careers in technology (spending time in Silicon Valley, CA), manufacturing and most recently in healthcare, which he truly loved. Jerry loved the outdoors including hiking and swimming, especially in rivers and oceans. He liked chocolate, Blues music, watching football, and action movies.
He was also an animal lover, and particularly loved his Golden Retrievers.
Public visitation will be held on Thursday June 4th at Ellinger-Kunz and Park Funeral Home, 530 North 5th Street Springfield, IL from 4:00PM till 6:00PM. The funeral home will be observing CDC and IDFPR guidelines; all attendees are required to wear face-coverings upon entering the building. Only 10 guests aloud to see the family at a time.
A private funeral will be held following the visitation with Pastor Margaret Ann Jessup officiating. Jerry will be laid to rest at Camp Butler National Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the A.P.L. or the Wounded Warriors Foundation.
Military Honors will be held at Camp Butler National Cemetery at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State Journal-Register from Jun. 2 to Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
4
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Ellinger-Kunz & Park Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Ellinger-Kunz & Park Funeral Home
530 N Fifth St
Springfield, IL 62702
(217) 544-5755
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved