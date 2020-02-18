|
Gerald L. Granda 1933 - 2020
Springfield , IL—Gerald L. Granda, 87, of Springfield, died at 4:18 a.m. on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at Memorial Medical Center.
Gerald was born on January 15, 1933 in Macomb, the son of Louis and Mary Ellen Daugherty Granda. He married Floy Browning in 1956; she preceded him in death in 2000.
Gerald was a graduate of Lincoln Community High School. He attended El Camino REAL University and the University of Illinois – Champaign/Urbana. Gerald worked for Allis Chalmers for 15 years and J.I. Case. He also worked in the hydraulics industry and operated Mid-States Sales for 20 years. Gerald proudly served his country in the United States Army. He had previously served for the Interveterans Burial Detail of Sangamon County and the VFW Color Guard. He was a member of the VFW Post #755. Through the years he enjoyed reading and learned about American History, watching sports, drag racing in CA, and once ran the track on foot beating many competitors.
He was also preceded in death by his parents and three brothers, William, Robert and Kenneth Granda.
He is survived by his daughters, Laurie Granda of Springfield and Lisa "Betty" Granda of Madison, WI; one sister, Joan Dieterle of Peoria, AZ; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Visitation: Family will receive friends from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. on Sunday, February 23, 2020 at Butler Funeral Home-Springfield, 900 S. Sixth St., Springfield.
Graveside Ceremony: 2:00 p.m. on Monday, February 24, 2020 at Camp Butler National Cemetery, 5063 Camp Butler Rd., Springfield. Military honors will be provided by the Interveterans Burial Detail of Sangamon County.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020