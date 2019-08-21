|
Gerald L. "Jerry" McWilliams 1947 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Jerry McWilliams passed away on Tuesday, August 20, 2019.
He was born on November 30, 1947 in Dodgeville, WI. Jerry is the son of Louis and Eunice McWilliams.
Jerry is survived by his wife, Nadine; sister Jean (Gus) Vanatta and brother Harley (Deb) McWilliams of Platteville, WI; children Brian (Thithi) McWilliams, Ann (John) Adkins, and Matt McWilliams, all of Phoenix, AZ; two stepchildren Carisa Schmidt of North Carolina, Garrett (Joy) Silveri of California, and 11 grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Dave McWilliams.
Jerry is a life member of the TRN Club and also a member of the Elk's Club.
A Celebration of Life will be held at the TRN Club on Friday, August 23rd from 3pm-6pm.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Aug. 22 to Aug. 23, 2019