Geraldine (Gerry) Harris Grider 1932 - 2020
Auburn, IL—Geraldine (Gerry) Harris Grider, 88 of Auburn went to join her Heavenly Father Friday, August 28, 2020.
Gerry was born August 7, 1932 in Auburn, IL to Wayne and Zella Wilson Harris and they preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Wayne (Sonny) Harris; sister, Susan Castleman; and son in law, Larry Royer.
She was a life-long resident of Auburn and was a former city clerk of Auburn. Gerry was involved in many civic activities and she chaired the building committee that was responsible for construction of Auburn City Hall. She served on Board of Trustees for Doctors Hospital and in her younger years was very active in her church and school activities, Cub Scouts, and Girl Scouts for her children. She was a member of Auburn Christian Church. Gerry graduated from Auburn High School and had a diploma in Microcomputer Applications and Systems from Lincoln Land Community College. She retired from Doyle Sheet Metal which was operated by her husband and son.
She is survived by her husband of 68 years, Roy Carl Grider, Jr.; son, Michael (Linda) Grider; daughters, Kathy (John) Goleman and Carla Royer; seven grandchildren; six great grandchildren; sister, Pat Minder; brother, David (Pat) Harris; and several nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be at Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Auburn Cemetery with Pastor Josh Mangano officiating.
Memorials may be made to Auburn Christian Church.
Bramley Funeral Home in Auburn is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left online at www.bramleyfh.com
