Geraldine (Jerry) L. Pape 1926 - 2019
Pawnee, IL—Geraldine (Jerry) L. Pape, 93, of Pawnee, Illinois, died March 16, 2019, at St. John's Hospital emergency room in Springfield, Illinois. Jerry was born Feb. 10, 1926, in Divernon, the daughter of Murrel and Ruth F. (Ford) Haire. She married Kenneth Pape April 17, 1948, at the Divernon Presbyterian Church. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Kenneth, in 2017; one brother, Lenn E. Haire; five sisters, Wanda Haire, Valeria Barnes, Violet Saurer, Mary Jane Minder and Isabelle Kerasotes; three nieces, Judy Brown, Jane Ward, Shirley Erfft; and a great-niece, Sheri Rae Miller-Ward.
Jerry graduated from Divernon High School and retired from the Franklin Life Insurance Co. in 1986 after 41 years of service. Jerry was a member of the Pawnee Christian Church.
Jerry is survived by several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
Jerry's family will meet friends from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 20, 2019, at the Curry Funeral Home in Pawnee. An additional visitation will be held at 10 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11 a.m., Thursday, March 21, at the Pawnee Christian Church with Rev. Steve Landrey officiating. Burial will be at Horse Creek Cemetery in Pawnee.
Memorials honoring Jerry may be made to the Pawnee Food Pantry, P.O. Box 304, Pawnee, IL 62558.
Curry Funeral Home in Pawnee is serving the family of Jerry Pape. Online condolences may be expressed at www.curryfh.com
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2019