Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
9:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Williamsville Christian Church
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
12:00 PM
Williamsville Christian Church
Gertrude "Gertie" Yokley


1924 - 2019
Gertrude "Gertie" Yokley Obituary
Gertrude "Gertie" Yokley 1924 - 2019
Williamsville, IL—Gertrude "Gertie" Yokley, age 95, of Williamsville, passed away on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield.
She was born March 19, 1924 in Sherman, Illinois, the daughter of Edward and Maude (Clopton) Hale.
Gertie married Sidney Earl Yokley on October 5, 1945 at the Williamsville Christian Church.
She is survived by one son, Dennis (wife Donna) of Mount Olive, IL; six grandchildren, Heather (Ryan) Kern, Marcus (Beth) Yokley, Lisa (Roger) Douglass, Jessica (Chad) Brand, Rebekah (Scott) Huston, and Seth (Christie) Yokley; and nine great-grandchildren, Colton, Maddie, and Sydney Kern, Casey and Taylor Douglass, Chloe Funk, Elliot and Elijah Huston, and Aiden Yokley.
She is preceded in death by her husband Sidney Earl; and two sons, Fred and Mark Yokley.
Gertie spent her time taking care of her family, friends, and neighbors. She loved reading, gardening, baking, and taking care of her dog, Bella.

She was a member of the Williamsville Christian Church.
Visitation for Gertie will be held on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at the Williamsville Christian Church from 9:00 until time of funeral service at 12:00 PM with Rev. David Beals officiating.
Burial will be held at Walnut Hill Cemetery near Williamsville.

Memorials can be made to the Williamsville Christian Church or the Williamsville Public Library.
Mott & Henning Funeral Home in Athens is assisting the family. On-line condolences can be shared at www.mottandhenning.com.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Sept. 12 to Sept. 13, 2019
