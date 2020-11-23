Gertude Charlotte Dorothy 1919 - 2020
-, IL—Gertude Charlotte Dorothy passed away on November 19, 2020 at Lewis Christian Memorial Village.
She was born on July 31, 1919 in Nauvoo, IL. She married Glenn Dorothy in December of 1943 and the were the parents of three children: Gary, Barbara and Janice. She was preceded in death by her husband and daughter Barbara Bean. Surviving are one son, Gary of Palm Springs, CA and daughter, Janice (Patrick) Fitzgerald of Springfield, IL as well as granddaughters, Kristin and Megan Fitzgerald and great-grandchildren, Emma and Ryan.
Private burial service will be held on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at Glade City Cemetery in Blandinsville.
Memorials may be made to the Blandinsville United Methodist Church or the Blandinsville-Hire Fire Protection District.
Clugston-Tibbitts Funeral Home in Macomb is in charge of arrangements.
