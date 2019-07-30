|
Gilbert Dudley 1924 - 2019
New Berlin, IL—Gilbert Dudley, 95, of New Berlin, died at 4:25 p.m. on Sunday, July 21, 2019 at Heritage Health.
Gilbert was born on July 20, 1924 in Adair County, KY, the son of Louis and Maggie Rogers Dudley. He married Esta Maude Davenport on May 20, 1950 in New Berlin; she preceded him in death on April 28, 2012.
Gilbert served his country during WWII in the Army Air Corps serving in the Pacific Theater. For over 20 years, he was employed as a carpenter in property maintenance and he started a painting business during his retirement. Gilbert enjoyed working on cars, painting, woodworking, gardening, hunting, and he was a talented carpenter.
He was also preceded in death by his daughter, Alice "Sis" Curtis; his parents; great-granddaughter, Ali Curtis; great-grandsons, John and Kirk Mueller; three sisters, Della Pickett, Anna Rodgers, and Irene Rose; and six brothers, Eldridge, Leo, Tom, George, Raymond, and Wyatt "Wade" Dudley.
He is survived by his son, Allen "Bud" Dudley of Petersburg; one daughter, Jeanenne Bodine of Springfield; six grandchildren, Wendy Power of Springfield, Julie Mueller of New Berlin, Carla McGuire of New Berlin, Jeffrey Bodine of Loami, Dori Wessing of Athens, and Robin Hudgeons of Petersburg; 11 great-grandchildren; 5 great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces.
Cremation will be provided by Butler Cremation Tribute Center prior to ceremonies.
Memorial Gathering and Memorial Ceremony: Family will receive friends from 10:00 until 10:45 a.m. on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at Butler Funeral Home-New Berlin, 714 E. Gibson St., New Berlin. A Memorial Ceremony will be held at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Warren Brosi officiating. Burial will follow at Berlin Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the New Berlin Veteran's Memorial Fund, P.O. Box 357, New Berlin, IL 62670 or Berlin Christian Church, 2580 South Wake Rd., New Berlin, IL 62670.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from July 31 to Aug. 1, 2019