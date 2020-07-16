1/1
Gilbert "Bud" Dudley
1951 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gilbert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gilbert "Bud" Dudley 1951 - 2020
New Berlin, IL—Gilbert Allen "Bud" Dudley, 68, of New Berlin, IL, died at 5:50 p.m. on Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at Sunny Acres Nursing Home.
Bud was born on November 12, 1951, the son of Amos Gilbert and Esta Maude (Davenport) Dudley.
He studied at Illinois School for the Visually Impaired in Jacksonville, IL. Bud went on to work for and retired from Howards Cleaners, as an attendant. He was a member of Jacksonville's Moose Lodge, as well as a retired member of Jaycees New Berlin Junior Chamber. Bud was baptized in September of 2019, at Berlin Christian Church. He was an avid sports fan, and particularly enjoyed rooting for the St. Louis Cardinals. Bud loved spending time with his cousins and friends, sharing coffee and food. He never missed visiting the Sangamon County Fair and was very fond of animals. Bud was always delighted to burst out into song, and particularly appreciated older country and western music, though he did like many genres. Bud was considered a friend to everyone.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his twin sister, Alice "Sis" Curtis.
Bud is survived by his sister, Jeanenne Bodine of Springfield and several nieces and nephews: Wendy (husband, John) Power of Springfield, Julie (husband, Jeffrey) Mueller, Carla (husband, Dan) McGuire of New Berlin, Jeffrey (wife, Mary) Bodine of Loami, Dori Wessing of Athens, and Robin Hudgeons of Petersburg.
Cremation was provided by Butler Cremation Tribute Center.
Memorial Ceremony: 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, July 19, 2020, at the Sangamon County Fairgrounds, 316 W. Birch St., New Berlin, IL at the open pavilion. The family requests guests to bring their own chair and dress casual.
Memorial contributions may be made to: Sunny Acres Nursing Home, 19130 Sunny Acres Rd., Petersburg, IL 62675 or the Illinois School for the Visually Impaired, 658 E. State St., Jacksonville, IL 62650.
The family is being served by Butler Funeral Home—New Berlin, 714 E. Gibson St., New Berlin.
Please visit butlerfuneralhomes.com to offer your condolences.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State Journal-Register from Jul. 16 to Jul. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
19
Memorial service
07:00 PM
Sangamon County Fairgrounds,
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Butler Funeral Home-New Berlin
714 East Gibson Street
New Berlin, IL 62670
(217) 544-4646
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Butler Funeral Home-New Berlin

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved