Gioacchino "Jack" Madonia 1934 - 2019

Springfield, IL—Gioacchino "Jack" Madonia, 84, of Springfield, IL, passed away on Thursday, June 27, 2019, at his home after a short battle with ALS /Lou Gehrig's disease. His son and daughter were by his side.

Jack was born to the late Salvatore and Giovanna (Intravaia) Madonia on August 11, 1934, in Springfield, Illinois. He was raised in Monreale, Sicily where he was witness to scenes of World War II. He returned to Springfield with his younger sister at the age of 12 in 1947. He attended St. Peter and Paul Grade School, Cathedral Boy's High School and Springfield High School.

Jack proudly served in the United States Army. He was drafted twice and served from 1957 to 1959 and from 1961 to 1963. He attended both Illinois College and Sangamon State University and graduated with a bachelor's degree in business administration in 1974. He also attended graduate school at Sangamon State. He worked for Harm's grocery store and National Foods store. Jack worked the majority of his adult life for the Illinois Department of Transportation from 1962 to 1999. He worked in the estimating unit and was honored to be one of the first Engineer Technician Vs in the state of Illinois. He was a member of Christ the King Parish and the Illinois Association of Highway Engineers.

Jack was a loving husband to Antonina "Nina" Madonia who he married on September 19, 1964; she preceded him in death in May of 2019. He was a devoted father to his three children, Sal (Amy) Madonia, Joann Forkin, and Trina (John) Stremsterfer; a proud and caring grandfather, affectionately called "Nonno," to his nine grandchildren, Mitchel, Gabi and Mia Madonia, Samuel, Natalie, and Olivia Forkin and Ileana, Dean and Cora Simone Stremsterfer; and a loving brother to Andrea (Maria Anna) Madonia, Joe Madonia, Mary Ann (Frank) Porrovecchio and Lucia (Rosario) Ganci.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Salvatore and Giovanna Madonia; one brother, Giuseppe Madonia; and one sister, Rosalia Labbruzzo.

Jack considered himself a self-made man. Though his transition to America was a difficult one as a teen, he persevered through hard work and a positive attitude.

He was not a stranger to hard work and as a young family man worked two jobs to support and save for his family. He was a full-time caregiver to his beloved wife who suffered from Alzheimer's for sixteen years. He loved his wife and children dearly and would do anything for them. Jack considered his biggest accomplishment in life to be his family. He was unabashedly proud of them along with his home and his job. He was the happiest surrounded by all of his family, but most especially his children and nine grandchildren. "Blessed" was probably the second most word he uttered next to "thank you."

Jack had a passion for vegetable gardening. He tended to his garden like it was his baby. His yard and garden were kept and cared for meticulously. He grew everything from tomatoes, green beans and lettuce to zucchini and eggplant. He loved to share his harvest with friends and family. Every summer he excitedly canned tomatoes with his wife for mouthwatering homemade sauce. Jack's garden was voted "Best Vegetable Garden" in Springfield's Illinois Times in 1999.

Jack had a fondness for food, especially sweets. He loved chocolate chip cookies and a good sweet cantaloupe, which he somehow always had a knack for choosing. He made homemade bread, sausage and wine. You never left his house hungry, as there was always fruit or cookies to be had.

Jack enjoyed talking and sharing stories with others. He could talk at length, whether it was talking about stealing and hiding meatballs in his pocket as a little boy or how he gets priority service at the Buick dealership—he somehow always sucked you in. He was a gifted storyteller and his stories, especially the humorous ones, will live on forever.

Jack was appropriately nicknamed "Smilin' Jack" in high school. He maintained hope and faith until the end of his life. He was friendly to all he met and made sure his children knew the value of saying "please" and "thank you." He was a strong believer in showing respect and manners and doing what was right even in the face of hardship. One of the last words he uttered was "thank you."

