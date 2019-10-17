|
|
Giovanna Vannini Forstall 1926 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Giovanna Vannini Forstall, 93, of Springfield, passed away at 3:45 a.m. on Sunday, October 13, 2019, in Flint, Michigan
Giovanna was born on September 29, 1926, in Brazzaville, Republic of Congo, the daughter of Vannino and Yagindu Vannini. Giovanna received a bachelors degree in Elementary Education and was a teacher. She married Dr. James C. Forstall on February 21, 1959, in Livorno, Italy.
Giovanna was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. James C. Forstall; her parents; and her nephew, Alessio Vannini.
She is survived by two sons, Giulio (wife, Dorris) Forstall of Keller, TX, and Gregory (wife, Tami) Forstall of Flint, MI; grandchildren, Stephanie, Gabrielle, Savannah, and Chana; and her brother, Pietro (wife, Giuseppina) Vannini of Aprilia, Italy; cousins, Elda Solari, Giovanna Solari, Francesca Michelozzi, and Benedetto Michelozzi of Livorno, Italy.
Giovanna was a woman of great faith and strong will, experiencing the horrors of World War II at an early age in Italy, and the social injustices of segregation when she arrived in the United States. She learned to confront injustices courageously, particularly when it involved her children. She dedicated her life to her family. She raised her sons while having to travel to several locations in the United States, Okinawa, and Italy, as her husband was an officer in the United States Army and involved in the Vietnam War. After settling in Springfield, Giovanna supported her husband in his numerous civic organizations and activities. She was involved in Italian cultural activities, the YWCA, and the Legion of Mary. She was a member of Christ the King Catholic Parish and later, St. Agnes Catholic Parish. She served as a Eucharistic Minister at St. Agnes Catholic Church.
She enjoyed interior decorating, cooking, and knitting. She was well known for her multiple course authentic Italian cuisine dinner celebrations. Her high energy and contagious laughter would always uplift the spirits of anyone she encountered. At the end of her life, she faced loss and terminal illness with grace, faith, and courage, accepting suffering without complaints. Giovanna touched many lives through her faith, loyalty, principles, wit, and her joy.
A special thank you to Angela and Larry Lichtenberger, Sister Elyse Marie and the Dominican Sisters, and Ocheng Jany for their assistance, kindness, prayers, and support over the past two and a half years. An appreciation is also extended to Amit Gupta, MD, whose medical recommendations provided Giovanna extended quality years. Gratitude for their expertise and guidance is also extended to John Lavery and Danielle Hunt.
Visitation: Family will receive friends from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 20, 2019, at Butler Funeral Home-Springfield, 900 S. Sixth St., Springfield. The visitation will begin with a prayer service.
Funeral Mass: 11:30 a.m. on Monday, October 21, 2019, at St. Agnes Catholic Church, 245 N. Amos, Springfield.
Burial will be held at Camp Butler National Cemetery following Mass.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Agnes Catholic Church, 245 N. Amos Ave., Springfield, IL 62702 or Eternal Word Television Network, Inc. ("EWTN"), 5817 Old Leeds Road, Irondale, AL, 35210.
Please visit butlerfuneralhomes.com to offer your condolences.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Oct. 18 to Oct. 19, 2019